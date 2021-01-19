Khokon’s case dismissed

A Dhaka court on Tuesday dismissed one of the defamation case filed against former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sayeed Khokon for his alleged remarks on incumbent Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Meanwhile, another case was withdrew by the plaintiff.

Two separate cases were lodged against Khokon on January 11 for his alleged remarks against Taposh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order as the plaintiff Kazi Anisur Rahman was not present in the dock today.

Supreme Court lawyer Sarwar Alam, plaintiff of another lawsuit, withdrew another defamation case filed against the former mayor on January 12.

According to case statements, Khokon accused mayor Taposh of “transferring hundreds of crores in taka from the DSCC to Modhumoti Bank, which he owns.” Khokon raised the allegation while talking to reporters at a human chain programme in capital’s Kadam Foara.

In an instant reaction, Taposh said it was Khokon’s personal comment. “It carries no importance,” he said.