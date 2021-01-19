More Rohingyas showing willingness to go to Bhasanchar: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP said more Rohingyas are now showing interest to go to Bhasanchar as they feel comfortable and secured there due to steps taken by the government for their comfort and safety.

“A good number of Rohingyas, who have been forcibly displaced from their motherland Rakhine state by Myanmar Army over three years ago, are now showing interest to go to Bhasanchar from Cox’s Bazar, as the government has taken steps to ensure their safety and comfort,” he said.

The minister made the remarks this afternoon while inaugurating Bhasanchar police station set up to ensure security of Rohingyas as well as maintain law and order in the locality.

Over One million Rohingyas have been living in different camps under Ukhiya Upazila in Cox’s Bazar since August 25, 2017 when they were displaced by Myanmar Army.

Ayesha Ferdous, lawmaker of Noakhali constancy-6, was present at the function as special guest.

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, Md Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Senior Secretary of Department of Security Services, Ministry of Home Affairs and Md. Anwar Hossain, DIG, Chittagong Range and Deputy Commissioner of the district, among others, were present at the inaugural ceremony presided over by Superintendent of Police Md. Alamgir Hossain.