10,000 extra devices needed in Tower Hamlets for home schooling

A Tower Hamlets Council survey of local headteachers has found that an estimated 10,000 additional devices are required in the borough to ensure that every child has the IT equipment they require to access schooling from home.

The Prime Minister made the decision to shut schools in England last week for many children, a day after many primary school pupils had already returned for the first day of the new term. Only children of critical workers and vulnerable children and young people can attend school or college in person, with all other pupils and students receiving a remote education.

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and Cllr Danny Hassell have written to the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson MP to raise the impact that the lack of equipment is having, and to highlight the difficulties faced by children living in overcrowded accommodation where more than one child has to access learning at the same time. The letter raises concerns that with the level of overcrowding in Tower Hamlets, many children are being disadvantaged by the lack of IT devices provided.

The letter also says that the use of temporary month to month mobile contracts for accessing remote learning ‘simply won’t work in practice’ and argues that providing broadband in homes would have been better in the immediate term but also continued greater access to learning for disadvantaged children post-pandemic.

In November it was revealed that Tower Hamlets Council had secured over 500 more laptops than originally allocated through lobbying for more devices, but more are required to ensure fair access to remote education.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “The Government’s failure to provide adequate IT equipment for children learning at home risks undermining the great work that our schools do to narrow attainment gaps. This is a particular concern for families living in overcrowded homes with more than one child needing access to online education.

“We estimate that around 10,000 additional devices are required in Tower Hamlets to ensure that every child has the access they require, and we’re calling on the Education Secretary to address this as a matter of urgency.”

Councillor Danny Hassell, Cabinet Member for Children and Schools, said: “Having suitable IT at home is so important for home learning, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to work with schools and teachers to distribute equipment to pupils but we need thousands more devices as soon as possible.

“A reliable broadband connection is also vital for home schooling, but so many families simply don’t have this, nor do they have enough devices. We’re calling on the Government to urgently review the way equipment is distributed to consider the needs of households with several children trying to access learning at the same time.”