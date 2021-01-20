ACC sues ex-Meherpur OC, wife

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Harendranath Sarker, former officer in-charge of Meherpur’s Gangni Police Station, and his wife Krishna Rani Odhikari for amassing wealth of Tk 3 crore illegally.

Accused police official Harendranath, a resident of Bashirampur village in Ashashuni upazila of Satkhira district, is now posted as an inspector at the Police Special Training School in Rangamati.