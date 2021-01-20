Amazon Prime drama sparks controversy in India

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime show Tandav have apologised after the political drama was accused of being insensitive to Hindus.

Some Hindu politicians called for the show to be removed and complaints have been filed to the police.

One member of the ruling BJP party claimed it was “deliberately mocking Hindu gods”.

The show stars Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan and is loosely based on hit show House of Cards.

One of the criticised scenes shows a university play in which Hindu god Shiva talks about “azadi” (freedom), which is a controversial term in India.

“Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental,” the show’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar, wrote in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

“The cast and crew of Tandav… unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” he added.

It began to draw criticism from members of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party after its Friday release.

According to the Hindustan Times, police were seen stationed outside Khan’s Mumbai home on Sunday.

Ram Kadam, a BJP leader and local legislator in the state of Maharashtra, said he filed a police complaint in Mumbai over the weekend.