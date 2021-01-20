Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies

Bangladesh started the three-match ODI series securing easy win against visiting West Indies.

The hosts defeated West Indies by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh bowlers dismissed West Indies for 122 in 32.2 overs in the first of three-match ODI series. Kyle Mayers was the only West Indies batsman who passed the 40-run mark. The others were clueless to bat on the typical Dhaka wicket.

Bangladesh bowlers dominated the pitch against West Indies batsmen from the beginning of the match keeping them restricted from scoring runs easily.

Shakib Al Hasan bagged four wickets conceding eight runs in 7.2 overs in his come back game while Hasan Mahmud picked up 3 for 28 on his debut.

Chasing the easy target, Bangladesh played only 33.5 overs to win.

Opener Tamim Iqbal hit an innings of 44 runs in 69 balls while Mushfiqur scored 19 runs of 31 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has decided to field first after winning toss.

Brief Score:

West Indies 122 all out in 32.2 overs

Kyle Mayers 40 (56), Rovman Powell 28 (31); Shakib Al Hasan 4-8, Hasan Mahmud 3-28.

Bangladesh 125 for 4 in 33.5 overs

Tamim Iqbal 44 (69), Mushfiqur Rahim 19* (31), Shakib Al Hasan19 (43); Akeal Hosein 3-26.

Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets.

Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan.