Bangladesh on Wednesday saw lowest number of deaths from coronavirus infection in the last eight months as only eight people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 infection in the country now stands at 7,950.

Besides, some 656 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,29, 687 across the country.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Wednesday (January 20).