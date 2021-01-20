Ex-BCB General Secy Raisuddin dies

Raisuddin Ahmed, former General Secretary and Vice President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), died at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was 82.
He breathed his last at 10 am at Evercare Hospital.
He was the general secretary of erstwhile Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCCB) from 1975 to 1981 and served the board as vice president from 1991 to 2001.
Under his initiative, the famous MCC team of London made their first -ever visit to Bangladesh in 1977 to play two two-day matches in Rajshahi and Chittogram against local teams and one three-day match in Dhaka against Bangladesh national team.
Meanwhile, the BCB expressed their deep shocked at the death of Raisuddin Ahmed.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP has paid his respect to the deceased saying “Raisuddin Ahmed served Bangladesh cricket at a time when the game was struggling to take off. It is due to the selfless efforts of people like him that our cricket is where it is today. On behalf of the Board I extend condolences and sympathies to his family and pray for the salvation of his soul.”