UK reports 1,820 more Covid deaths, the most recorded in one day

Britons sit socially distanced after receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at Salisbury cathedral today

A further 1,820 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began.

It brings the total number of reported deaths linked to coronavirus in the UK to 93,290.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on recent deaths, show there have now been 110,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

Figures released by the government also show that 1,110 Covid deaths have now been recorded as taking place on January 12, 2021 – the highest number of deaths to occur on a single day since the outbreak began.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the figures as “appalling”, adding: “We think of the suffering of each one of those deaths represents to their families and friends.”

But he warned there will be “more to come”, adding: “What we’re seeing is the result of the wave of the new variants that we saw just before Christmas.”

He added: “We have tough weeks to come now as we roll out the vaccine and the light will only begin to dawn as we get those vaccination numbers up.”

The government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 38,905 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,505,754.

England

The number of people who died in hospitals in England following a positive coronavirus test totalled 1,027, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 63,322, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 29 and 101. All except 49, aged between 37 and 99, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 14 and January 19, with the majority being on or after January 12.

There were 53 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

There were 35,061 further cases of coronavirus reported in England on Wednesday.

Wales

There were 44 further deaths in Wales reported bringing the death toll to 4,346.

A further 1,106 cases of coronavirus in Wales were reported.

Scotland

A further 92 deaths were reported in Scotland as of Wednesday morning.

A further 1,656 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland.

Northern Ireland

A further 905 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in Northern Ireland.

A further 22 deaths were reported on Wednesday bringing the total number to 1,671.