West Indies set 123-run target for Bangladesh

West Indies have set a target of 123 runs for Bangladesh in the first of three-match ODI series being played at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan bagged four wickets for just eight runs in his come back game while Hasan Mahmud picked up 3 for 28 on his debut.

The visitors, who had lost the toss and were sent to bat, lost their all wickets at 123 in 32.2 overs on Wednesday.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, MehedI Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

West Indies XI: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (capt), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.