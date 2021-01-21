China decentralises research on Covid-19 vaccines

Chinese vaccine companies including Sinopharm, Sinovac and Anhui Zhifei, etc are conducting joint vaccine R&D with partners in a dozen countries, including clinical trials and co-production.

Chinese Deputy Ambassador in Dhaka Hualong Yan made the statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

As a result of such cooperation, Chinese companies have offered vaccines to partner countries.

Mutually beneficial cooperation of this kind has not only promoted vaccine R&D on the Chinese side, but also contributed to making the vaccines more affordable and accessible in developing countries.