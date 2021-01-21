Covid-19: 16 more die in Bangladesh, another 584 test positive in 24 hours

During this timeline, 584 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 5,30,271.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, on Thursday afternoon.

Health authorities also reported 602 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,75,074.

In the last 24 hours, 199 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 14,797 samples and tested 14,771.

With this, a total of 35,15,428 samples were tested in the country.

Among the newly deceased, 11 were men and the rest five were women. Of them, 13 are from Dhaka, one from Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions each respectively.

The infection rate is 3.96 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 15.8 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 89.57 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.50 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 20,85,622 people globally and infected 9,73,95,653 as of today afternoon.