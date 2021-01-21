Covid vaccination to start February 8: Health Minister

The much-sought Covid-19 vaccination in Bangladesh will start from February 8 across the country after a week’s trial run, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He came up with the information while receiving Indian gift of Covid-19 vaccine at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning.

He said that the government will also be succeed in administering the covid vaccines as like it controlled the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier, two million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India arrived in Dhaka this morning as a “gift” from New Delhi.

A special flight of India carrying the consignment landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:20am, Airport sources said.

The vaccines which came as a gift will be handed over at a formal ceremony at State Guesthouse Padma at 1:15pm today.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and other high government officials will be present on the occasion.