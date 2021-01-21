Fire at Serum Institute, Covishield production won’t be hit

A fire broke out today at the Serum Institute of India in Pune at a facility, which is under construction. It is unlikely to hit the production of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the SII in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca.

Massive efforts are on to put out the blaze, as per sources.

The Serum Institute of India, which prides itself as “the world’s largest vaccine maker”, is spread over 100 acres in Pune.

Manjari, the complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes drive from the facility where the Covid vaccines are produced, sources said. It is believed to be part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

About eight-nine buildings are being constructed at the Manjari complex to deal with the future pandemics, aimed to enhance the SII’s manufacturing capability.