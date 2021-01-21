Labour MP challenges Prime Minister on structural racism on the impact of COVID on BAME communities

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, challenging the Prime Minister at PMQs on the number of Covid-19 fatalities from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, said:

“Doctors, researchers, experts, campaigners and my constituents (of whom just under two thirds are from BAME backgrounds, including a large Bangladeshi population) – have all observed the Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting BAME communities.

The Royal College of GPs have even requested these communities are prioritised for vaccine rollout.

Will the Prime Minister finally recognise that this disparity is as a result of structural racism?

And can he outline what his Government are doing to address this issue?”