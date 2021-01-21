Shah Rukh, Deepika starrer ‘Pathan’ to be shoot in Dubai

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone having wrapped up the second schedule of Pathan earlier this week.

However, director Siddharth Anand has little time to rest. The filmmaker Siddharth Anand will head to Dubai of UAE to join the 10-member team that has begun a recce for the upcoming schedule.

The team will spend the next 25 days in the Middle East, scouting for locations where they can shoot high-octane action scenes featuring Khan, Padukone and John Abraham.

“Shah Rukh and Deepika play RAW [Research & Analysis Wing] agents, with Dimple Kapadia slipping into the role of the department’s head. The leads filmed emotional scenes during the last two schedules at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Now, the stage is being set for the action scenes, which will be the highlight of the spy thriller, Mid-Day reported.

They are also planning an elaborate sequence at the architectural landmark, Meydan Bridge. The site served as a backdrop in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol [2011],” reveals a trade source.

If all goes as planned, the unit will kick off its Middle East schedule in mid-February.