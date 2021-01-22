College student killed in Satkhira road crash

A motorcyclist was killed after a bus hit his vehicle near Balikhali Bridge in Dumuria upazila of Satkhira on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahid Khan, 24, was a second year honors’ student of Dunuria College, son of Jakir Khan, hailing from Banai village of the upazila.

The bus collided with the motorcycle on which Jahid was riding to go to Satkhir from Khulna on Khulna-Satkhira regional road at 8:30 am, leaving Jahid dead on the spot, said Emdad Hossain, sub-inspector of Dumuria police station.

Some passengers of the bus were also slightly injured.