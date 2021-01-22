Study finds one in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days

The novel coronavirus has inflicted a lot of physical and emotional pain on people across the globe.

In a bid to relieve the masses of all the health risks and medical complications triggered by the deadly virus, scientists and medical researchers have continued to work hard and develop a possible solution.

In recent times, where COVID-19 is an ongoing problem, it’s long-term effects on the recovered patients have wreaked havoc amongst the people. A recent study has come up with a shocking revelation where experts believe one in eight ‘recovered’ COVID patients die within 140 days.

What does recent study say?

The recent study conducted by the University of Leicester and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 29.4% of discharged COVID patients developed health issues again and were readmitted, of which 12.3% die after suffering complications.

Reportedly, one of the authors of the study, Professor Kamlesh Khunti has said, “People seem to be going home, getting long-term effects, coming back in and dying. We see nearly 30 per cent have been readmitted, and that’s a lot of people. The numbers are so large.”

According to him, health services need to strategize and be more efficient about their preparations for long COVID.

While the study, which observed 47,780 discharged patients, is yet to be peer reviewed, researchers demand more serious steps to be taken for the same.

Long term risks of COVID-19

Professor Khunti, also a professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine at Leicester University, stresses on the chronic health risks COVID-19 poses to COVID-recovered patients.

According to the study, the long-term effects of COVID-19 can cause survivors to develop heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions. Additionally, people under the age of 70 developed lung, heart, kidney and liver problems, and new cases of diabetes came to the surface weeks or even months after they had recovered from Covid-19.

While also discussing the process of diagnosis in COVID patients, the Professor adds by saying, “We don’t know if it’s because Covid destroyed the beta cells which make insulin and you get Type 1 diabetes, or whether it causes insulin resistance, and you develop Type 2, but we are seeing these surprising new diagnoses of diabetes.”

Other long term symptoms of COVID-19

Long COVID is the state of experiencing COVID complications for a long period of time. During this period, one can go from experiencing similar and most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus to facing no issues at all. That said, here are some of the most common symptoms you can experience even after having recovered from the illness.

– Difficulty breathing

– Joint pain

– Chest pain

– Loss of taste and/or smell

– Fatigue