Bangladesh’s COVID death toll surpasses 8,000

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 22 more deaths from coronavirus, taking the total virus death to 8,003.

During this timeline, 436 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 5,31,326.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, on Saturday afternoon.

Health authorities also reported 338 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,75,899.

In the last 24 hours, 200 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 11,007 samples and tested 11,115.

With this, a total of 35,41,389 samples were tested in the country.

Among the newly deceased, 17 were men and the rest five were women. Of them, 18 are from Dhaka, three from Chattogram, and one from Barishal divisions.

The infection rate is 3.92 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 15 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 89.57 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.51 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 21,18,035 people globally and infected 9,88,09,617 as of today afternoon.