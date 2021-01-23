Shah Rukh-Gauri open their Alibaug resort for Varun’s wedding ceremony

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have opened the doors of their sprawling Alibaug property for the Varun Dhawans.

Sources said Varun would be tying the knot with Natasha Dalal at a resort in the vicinity, they told them that their family members and guests are welcome at their home, which has been designed by Gauri.

In 2017, SRK had celebrated his birthday at the beachfront bungalow with the who’s who of B-Town making their way to Alibaug.

Dhawan shared that animal flow exercises helped him regain stamina after recovering from the COVID-19 virus last month, Mid-Day reported.

On the work front, Khan will be seen in his next film Pathan with actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The actor’s look from the action-thriller is being kept under wraps. Pathan is directed by War fame Siddharth Anand. A stylised chase sequence with Shah Rukh and John will be shot in Abu Dhabi.