UK Further 1,348 reported coronavirus deaths taking total to 97,329

The UK has recorded another 1,348 deaths within 28 days of positive test coronavirus test.

It brings the UK death toll to 97,329, government figures show.

England

A further 710 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 65,814, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 25 and 101. All except 33, aged between 28 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between May 27 and January 22.

There were 36 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded a further 76 deaths from coronavirus and 1,307 more positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It brings the total number of deaths recorded under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,704.

The Scottish Government said 380,667 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, up by 22,213 from the previous day.

A total of 5,188 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

There were 2,085 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 159 in intensive care.

Wales

There have been a further 1,079 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 186,915.

Public Health Wales reported another 27 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,486.

Northern Ireland

There have been 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

A further 670 positive cases of the virus were also confirmed on Saturday by the Department of Health.

There are 810 people in hospital with the disease including 66 who are in intensive care units.