Bangladesh has recorded 20 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total fatalities to 8,023.

At least 473 new infections were recorded within the period, taking the number of total people infected to 5,31,799, says a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.

The country’s death rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.51%.

Out of total tests, the infection rate was 3.34% on the latest day.