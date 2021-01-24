Covid: UK death toll increases by 610 as 30,004 new cases reported

Boris Johnson is set to compel visitors from high-risk Covid countries to quarantine for ten days, The Mail on Sunday understands. Pictured: Crowds at London’s Heathrow Airport

The government said a further 610 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 97,939.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 114,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 30,004 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,647,463.

England

A further 623 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 66,437, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 32 and 101. All except 34, aged between 37 and 97, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between May 17 and January 23, with the majority being on or after January 20.

There were 28 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “433 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 14 deaths have been reported (one outside the 24 hour period).”

Wales

There have been 796 new coronavirus cases reported, taking the total up to 187,711.

The death toll has also risen by 44 to 4,530.

Scotland

There have been 1,195 new cases reported in Scotland, where the death toll has also increased by one.

Total cases now stand at 172,201 since the start of the outbreak and the death toll is 5,705.