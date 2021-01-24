Three amendment bills passed in JS to publish HSC results

Three amendment bills were passed in Parliament on Sunday, aiming to publish the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations by January 28 next.

These bills are- ‘Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021’, ‘Bangladesh Technical Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and ‘Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021’.

Now, the bills will be sent for the approval from president.

After president’s sign, the results will be published.

Earlier on January 19, education minister Dr Dipu Moni placed the bills in the House and those were sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further examination.

As per the existing laws, there is no provision to publish the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations without holding examinations.

Since it was not possible to hold examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the amendment bills were passed.

The results will be published after coordinating 75 percent of the SSC and 25 percent from the JSC-JDC results, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni recently.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were postponed in October,2019 due to Covid-19 situation.

The cabinet earlier approved a draft bill for an amendment to the Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961 allowing the education boards to publish results without holding examinations in any crisis.

In October, the education ministry formed a seven-member technical committee headed by additional secretary of the ministry Nazmul Haque Khan for developing a method of evaluating the candidates based on their previous SSC and JSC results.

The HSC batch of 2020 will be the first batch of students who will get certificates without sitting for the examinations as it is the first time in the history of the country that a public examination has been cancelled.