50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka

The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca reached Bangladesh on Monday morning.

A special flight of Air India carrying the vaccines called Covishield landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 11am.

The vaccines will be stored at Beximco Pharma’s warehouse in Tongi. Then those will be served to the civil surgeon of 64 districts as per their demand.

Bangladesh received first 17.99 lakh doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, gifted by India, on 21 January.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said “India has already provided us 2 million doses. Five million doses will come as per our contract. The rest (25 million doses) will come in phases.”