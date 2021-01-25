Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 18 more deaths overnight, 602 new cases

Bangladesh recorded 18 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 8,041 across the country so far.

Besides, some 602 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,32,401 across the country.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Monday (January 25).

Meanwhile, some 566 people made recovery from the deadly virus, climbing the total recovered people to 4,76,979.