Covid-19: Mexican President López Obrador tests positive

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 67-year-old said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild and that he was “optimistic” following the diagnosis.

The development comes as Mexico grapples with an upsurge in 1.75m infections, with deaths nearing 150,000.

Mr López Obrador says he will continue working from home, including speaking to President Vladimir Putin about acquiring a Russian-made vaccine.

It was announced earlier on Sunday that a call between the two leaders will take place on Monday to discuss their bilateral relationship and the possible supply of Sputnik V jabs.

Mexico has not yet approved the jab for use, but officials want to expand the country’s vaccination program for the population of 128 million people amid delivery delays from Pfizer-BioNTech.