Covid: Israel vaccinates 16 to 18-year-olds ahead of exams

Israel has started vaccinating 16 to 18-year-olds against Covid-19, in an effort to enable them to sit exams.

More than a quarter of Israel’s population of nine million have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine since 19 December, its health ministry says.

It started with the elderly and others at high risk, but people aged 40 and over can also now get the jab.

Israel hopes to start reopening its economy in February.

The inclusion of 16 to 18-year-olds – with parental permission – is meant “to enable their return (to school) and the orderly holding of exams”, an education ministry spokeswoman said.

Israel started its rapid vaccination drive – the fastest in the world – on 19 December, reaching 10% of its population by the end of 2020.

Israel has recorded more than 596,000 cases and 4,392 deaths with Covid-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.