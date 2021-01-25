FBCCI and MIT solve launches virtual Solveathon

Don't Miss
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce (FBCCI) in partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Solve will be hosting a virtual Solveathon on Saturday, January 30 to generate and refine great ideas to Global Challenges.

The program  titled  ‘Virtual  Solveathon  Powered  by  MIT  Solve’  is  being  initiated  for  the  first  time in Bangladesh executed by FBCCI Tech C.

The  Solveathon   Workshop  will  be  based  on  the  following  four  MIT  2021  Challenge  themes: Resilient Ecosystem, Health Security and Pandemics, Equitable Classrooms and Learning Spaces, and  Digital  Inclusion  for  Economic  Justice.    In  order  to  participate  in  this  unique  program interested  candidates  and  their  team  must register  by  submitting  ideas  on  dealing  with  the aforementioned challenges efficiently.

 

MIT  Solve  officers  and  trained  facilitators  will  be  in  charge  of  the  overall management and training of the program.

Regarding  the  event,  FBCCI  President  Sheikh  Fazle  Fahim  said,  “This  event  is  aimed  at entrepreneurship training of talented youth of the country.  I firmly believe that through the ‘FBCCI Virtual Solveathon Powered by MIT Solve, executed by FBCCI Tech C’, we will be able to incubate potential young people who are capable of tackling global challenges, and will exhibit Bangladesh’s potential in the world arena.”

FBCCI Advisor Sonia Kabir Bashir said, “In the past, the participation of promising young people in our country in events like MIT Solve was very costly and time consuming. It has been planning to take such timely initiatives like FBCCI for quite a while now. We hope that this initiative to find talented young people in the country who are able to meet global challenges in collaboration with a powerful platform like MIT Solve will be a success and we will be able to continue to do so in the future.”

Solvathon’s workshops are organized to find effective ways to tackle global challenges based on mutual discussion.   This  activity  is  creating  a  unique  opportunity  to  demonstrate  its  ability  to effectively address global challenges by utilizing its own efforts and skills.  This platform gives people from different parts of the world the opportunity to know, discuss, share ideas, get standard skills training to scale concept to market.

Authorities have urged interested candidates to register quickly due to limited capacity.  To learn more about FBCCI Virtual Solvent Powered by MIT Solve and to register to participate, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbcci-virtual-solveathon-powered-by-mit-solve-registration-126406389915