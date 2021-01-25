Golden Peacock Award for 51st IFFI to be announced today

As curtains fall on the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) today, the coveted Golden Peacock Award will be announced at the closing ceremony of the festival, in Panaji, Goa today, January 24, 2021.

The best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world are competing for the Golden Peacock and other awards, The Statesman.

These comprise the following fifteen, delectable line-up of movies which entertained, inspired and moved film-lovers at IFFI:

The Domain by Tiago Guedes (Portugal) Into The Darkness by Anders Refn (Denmark) February by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria, France) My Best Part by Nicolas Maury (France) I Never Cry by Piotr Domalewski (Poland, Ireland) La Veronica by Leonardo Medel (Chile) Light For The Youth by Shin Su-won (South Korea) Red Moon Tide by Lois Patiño (Spain) Dream About Sohrab by Ali Ghavitan (Iran) The Dogs Didn’t Sleep Last Night by RaminRasouli (Afghanistan, Iran) The Silent Forest by KO Chen-Nien (Taiwan) The Forgotten by Daria Onyshchenko (Ukraine, Switzerland) Bridge by Kripal Kalita (India) A Dog And His Manby Siddharth Tripathy (India) Thaen by Ganesh Vinayakan (India)

From India, Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ has been selected for the award. Derected by Kripal Kalita, Shivarani Kalita and Anindita Das performed in the starring role.