Malware found on laptops given out by UK government

Some of the laptops given out in England to support vulnerable children home-schooling during lockdown contain malware, BBC News has learned.

Teachers shared details on an online forum about suspicious files found on devices sent to a Bradford school.

The malware, which they said appeared to be contacting Russian servers, is believed to have been found on laptops given to a handful of schools.

The Department for Education said it was aware and urgently investigating.

Geo, the firm which made the laptops, told the BBC: “We have been working closely with the Department for Education regarding a reported issue on a very small number of devices. We are providing our full support during their investigation.

“We take all matters of security extremely seriously. Any schools that have concerns should contact the Department for Education.”