SSC’s revised syllabus published

The government has released the revised syllabus for this year’s SSC examination.

The short syllabus, signed by Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof SM Amirul Islam, was published on the website of the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday.

This year, subject-wise syllabus has been reduced by 20-25 percent. Students will be given classroom lessons for 3-4 months to complete the short syllabus . Instructions have been given to inform the matter to the principals and head teachers of the educational institutions.