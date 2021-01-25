Vaccine seekers can register online from Tuesday

The Covid-19 vaccine seekers can complete their online registration process through the government’s website www.surakkha.com or downloading the app ‘SURAKKHA’.

The registration process is likely to open from Tuesday as the vaccine seekers can complete registration through using the online platforms.

In its web portal user manual, technical support department of ICT has described the online registration process elaborately for smooth registration of the vaccine seekers.

The manual of the online platform can be found in the link– https://www.surokkha.gov.bd/static/media/Surokkha_Web_Portal_User_Manual_English.294134a9.pdf