2 chargesheets submitted against ‘Golden Monir’

Detective Branch of police has submitted two chargesheets against Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in two cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act and Arms Act.
DB Police inspector Abdul Malek, also the the investigating officer in the cases, filed the chargesheets with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Monir from his Badda residence in Dhaka during an overnight drive conducted from the night of November 20 to the next morning.
They seized eight kilograms of gold ornaments, cash Tk 1 crore, a foreign gun, some bullets, foreign currencies of 10 countries worth around Tk 9 lakh, and drugs during the raid.
Monir Hossain, who started career as a salesman at a cloth store in the capital’s Gausia Market in the 1990s, amassed the wealth of over Tk 1,050 crore within 30 years.