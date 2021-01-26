Actress Jayashree found hanging after sharing a post about suicide on Facebook

Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

The actress was found dead in Sandhya Kirana Ashram, an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru. Jayashree was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Ashram.

Ramiah, who shot to fame after particpiating in ‘Bigg Boss’ Kannada season 3, had opened up about feeling suicidal last year.

‘Uppu Huli Khara’ actress Jayashree Ramaiah had left fans alarmed after sharing a Facebook post, which read, “I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world…”

After the post went viral on social media, several fans and friends had reached out to Ramaiah. She had then removed the above post and informed her followers she was alright.

In July, during a live session on Facebook, Jayashree Ramiah had said, “I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it.”

Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, actress Advithi Shetty had spoken about Jayashree’s battle with depression and revealed that she had family issues and was also going through a rough phase due to financial problems and lack of work amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A case has been registered at Madanayakanahalli police station of Bengaluru and further details are awaited.