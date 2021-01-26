Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain diagnosed with a brain tumor again

Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, the 39-year-old Bangladeshi spinner, has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor again.

Mosharraf Hossain himself confirmed the information to media.

The cricketer took to Facebook to reveal the recurrence of the tumor, and also informed that this is his 9th cycle of chemotherapy.

It was revealed earlier in March 2019 that Rubel was diagnosed with glioma, a type of tumour that starts in the glial cells of the brain or the spine.

However, Left-arm spinner Mosharraf Rubel underwent a successful surgery to his brain tumour on March 17, 2019.

The Bangladesh cricketer then went under the blades at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore to remove the glioma.