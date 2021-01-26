Coronavirus: EU to tighten vaccine exports amid row with AstraZeneca

The EU has warned it will tighten rules on exports of Covid vaccines, amid a row with AstraZeneca over a cut in planned supplies to the 27-member bloc.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU “will take any action required to protect its citizens”.

Last week, AstraZeneca told the EU it was falling behind on its supply target because of production problems.

The EU has been criticised for the slow rollout of the vaccines, which it buys on behalf of all member states.

The row could also affect supplies to the UK of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine developed by the US and Germany. Pfizer’s Belgian plant supplies the UK.

The UK government said it was in “close contact” with vaccine suppliers.