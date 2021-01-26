Country’s first Chief of Naval Staff Nurul Haque dies

Captain Nurul Haque (Retd), the country’s first Chief of Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy, died at a hospital in the capital, according to ISPR sources. He was 99.

ISPR reported the information on Tuesday morning.

He breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka where he had been undergoing treatment.

Nurul was born on February 24, 1922 in Habiganj and took part in the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971 and led the newly elected navy.

After the independence of the country, he was the Chief of Naval Staff from April 7, 1972 to November 8, 1973. He was the former Minister for Shipping of Bangladesh.