Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 14 more deaths, 515 new cases

Deadly coronavirus claimed 14 more lives in the previous 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the national death toll to 8,055.

Another 515 cases reported during the period in Bangladesh taking the tally to 532,916.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release in the afternoon.

Of the new deceased, 12 are men and two are women. Among the total dead, 6,107 are men while 1,949 are women.

Currently, there are 47,435 active cases in the country.

As per the press release, 447 more people recuperated from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours to take total recoveries in the country to 477,426.

The recovery rate also stands at 89.59 per cent.

During the period, 14,401 samples were tested in 200 labs across the country. With this, a total of 3,584,788 samples have so far been tested in the country.

The positivity rate — an indicator of the prevalence of the disease — was recorded at 3.58 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate is 14.87 per cent.