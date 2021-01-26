Educational institutions likely to reopen in first week of February

The educational institutions may be reopened in the first week or second week of February.

All primary schools of the country will be reopened after discussion with the Prime Minister. Classes will be held in different shifts following health regulations. And emphasis will be given on class five.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain came up the with information while talking to journalists on Tuesday.

“Classes will not be held like previous time after reopening of all government primary schools. Different shifts will continue for the students of class one to class five. Students of class five will get preference. Instruction will be issued in order to hold rest of the classes one day in a week. Classes will be arranged in schools of the country following health guidelines,” Zakir Hossain added.