There are two kinds of almond oils readily available in the market–Refined and Unrefined. The refined almond oil loses its few nutritional properties in the refining process. However, the unrefined one maintains the same.

Therefore, it is advisable to use unrefined almond oil for the purpose of consumption. It is essential that you purchase the oil from a seller that guarantees the purity of its products.

Almond oil constitutes Vitamin E, vitamin A, monounsaturated fatty acids, protein, potassium, and zinc.

Health benefits of almond oil when consumed:

Regulates cholesterol: Almond oil consists of 70% monounsaturated fat, which has been proved to be good for your heart health. It raises HDL cholesterol, “good” cholesterol, lowers LDL, “bad” cholesterol.

Reduces the risk of heart disease: Reduce inflammation in your body and keep your heart healthy.

Protects against diabetes: Almond oil helps regulate blood sugar levels and even prevent diabetes. Almond oil falls in the category of unsaturated fats, which have been shown to improve insulin resistance, lower blood sugar levels, and levels of HbA1c, a marker for long-term blood sugar control.

Promotes healthy weight: Sufficient intake of healthy fats help you shed extra pounds and lose weight fast. Diets rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats have been shown to decrease body fat and promote weight loss.

Relieves pain and muscle stress: When applied and massaged on the skin and the affected, almond oil can help in reducing pain and muscle stress.

Boost memory and strengthen the nervous system: Almonds are also known as brain food as they are rich in essential fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants such as Vitamin E, and minerals such as magnesium and selenium. It also helps to sharpen the memory.

Prevents cancer: Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E. This vitamin is a group of eight fat-soluble compounds that have antioxidant properties. These compounds protect cells from harmful substances called free radicals. Higher intakes of vitamin E can help lower the risk of heart disease.

Benefits of Almond oil when applied on skin, face, and hair:

Almond oil has emollient properties that help in restoring moisture in the skin and scalp. This quality makes almond oil an excellent choice to keep your skin, hair, and scalp soft and hydrated.

-Make your hair long and healthy

-Moisturize your skin

-Treats dandruff and split ends

-Softens and conditions the hair

-Use it as a facial cleanser

-Reduces puffiness and under-eye circles

-Delays early signs of aging

-Alternate makeup remover

-Treats chapped lips

-A substitute for hand and foot cream

-Reduce tan and dark spots

-Grow long eyelashes