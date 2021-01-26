PM places six proposals before world to stop random use of antibiotics

Sheikh Hasina, also the co-chair of the Global Leaders Group, in her speech placed a six-point recommendation to fight the antimicrobial residence for preventing the impending catastrophe.

“Though the World Health Assembly resolution of 1998 decided to fight against this resistance, we’re far from reaching our goal to prevent this threat. As a result, we need to promote and ensure rational use of antimicrobial agents in human health, livestock, fisheries and agricultural sectors,” she said at the inaugural meeting of the One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, held virtually.

The Prime Minister said humankind is facing one of the gravest threats due to the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year now. However, the silently emerging antimicrobial resistance could endanger all the significant advances of modern medicine. “If we cannot control the careless and indiscriminate use of the antibiotics at this moment, we’ll see more frequent and even more deadly pandemics in future,” she said.

Without immediate action by the global community, the antimicrobial resistance is going to be a major threat for the existence of mankind. “I strongly hope that our discussion over two days will help us firm up the action plan for taking immediate measures. I’m confident that with our coordinated efforts, our Group would be successful to establish this issue as a vital mainstream health concern and will present concrete recommendations to overcome this grave crisis,” Hasina said.

She conveyed her sincere appreciation to WHO, FAO and OIE for taking this very timely initiative of coordinated efforts to address the challenges of antimicrobial resistance.

Another co-chair of the One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Residence is Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley. The Group was launched by three organisations of the United Nations — FAO, WHO and OIE– last year. Its members include heads of government, government ministers, leaders from private sector and civil society.