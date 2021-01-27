25 out of the 28 UK returnees test negative for Covid-19 in Sylhet

Twenty five out of the 28 UK expatriates who tested positive for Covid-19 have tested negative in the second round of testing.

Only three people tested positive.

The Sylhet Health Department said that a report of their coronavirus test was obtained from the RT PCR lab of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, a seven-member team from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has arrived in Sylhet to examine if they have the new strain of coronavirus that has been identified in the UK.