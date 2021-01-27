British Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel visits Sylhet

British Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel visited Sylhet on 25-26 January 2021. This was Mr Patel’s first visit to Sylhet since he joined the British High Commission in Dhaka in February 2020. During his visit, Mr Patel reflected on the long friendship between the UK and Bangladesh and met local officials to discuss opportunities for further shared growth.

On the first day of his visit, Mr Patel met City Mayor, Ariful Haque Chowdhury. Besides discussing longstanding people-to people ties, they talked about the UK’s role working with the Sylhet City Corporation and United Nations Development Programme to alleviate urban poverty. The programme comprises a range of activities including community mobilization, COVID-19 awareness, nutritional support and livelihood grants. To date, the programme has helped around 110,00 people currently living in Sylhet. Mr Patel also met the Sylhet Divisional Commissioner, Md Mashiur Rahman, and DIG of Sylhet Range, Mofiz Uddin Ahammed PPM.

While in Sylhet, Mr Patel visited the new British Council Office and observed the activities of the UK exam administration. He also visited the Khadimnagar tea estate, the popular tourist spot ‘Jaflong’, and met Immigration and Customs Officers at the Tamabil border post.

Concluding his visit, Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel said:

“I am delighted to visit Sylhet – one of the most beautiful cities in Bangladesh and where the ties between the UK and Bangladesh are as strong as ever. Many British-Bangladeshis have direct connections to this city and it’s great to finally experience the culture and traditions for myself. We look forward to celebrating our exceptional bond with Bangladesh, as this wonderful country celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.”