Seventeen more people died of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 8,072 across the country so far.

Besides, a total of 528 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,33, 444 across the country.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Wednesday (January 27).