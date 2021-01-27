Healthy Lifestyle Workshop by Knowledge Harbour School : We need to change our diet and lifestyle : Sharif Islam

An exceptional workshop on healthy lifestyle was held today (27.01.21) at The Knowledge Harbour School and College in Upashahar, Sylhet. The workshop was trained by British fitness trainer and popular TV One presenter Sharif Islam, director of NHSC, UK. The main guest at the event was Monir Ahmad, Chairman of the Knowledge Harbor School and College and JMG Air Cargo. Welcoming speech was given by Nazmul Ansari, Vice Principal Knowledge Harbour School and College.

“We need to change our diet and lifestyle to live a healthy life,” said Sharif Islam, the workshop instructor. There is no alternative to taking healthy diet and taking care of our body to prevent the current situation and any disease. He also instructed the participants about important food safety information and methods.



In the chief guest’s speech, Monir Ahmad said that health is the root of all happiness. So, you have to take good food for good health.Among others present at the event were The Director of Knowledge Harbor, Omar Sharif Noman, Director Abdul Quddus, Advocate Ahsan Ullah, Redwana Tabassum Charna, ATM Murad, Sylhet Bureau Chief of Channel S, Moinuddin Manju, Joint Secretary of Nazirbazar Education Trust, Prominent Businessman M.A. Ali, prominent BUSINESS and media personality, Sadek Ali of the UK. At the beginning of the ceremony, Moulana Kamrul Islam started by reciting from The Holy Quran. The program was presented by teacher Maisha Ibnath Chowdhury. The instructor Sharif Islam was given a bouquet of flowers by student Ahnaf Ansari and the main guest was given a bouquet of flowers by the teacher Kanez Fatema. The training was attended by a large number of parents and teachers from Knowledge Harbour.