Runu Veronika Costa takes first Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh

Senior staff nurse of Kurmitola Genral Hospital Runu Veronika Costa has received first coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination programme virtually at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Those others who have received vaccine after the inaugural event of Covid-19 are: Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana, police member Didarul Islam and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid.