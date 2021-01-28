150 more UK returnees put in quarantine in Sylhet

A flight carrying one hundred and fifty passengers from London landed in Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport on Thursday and they were put under institutional quarantine to curb the new strain of coronavirus.

The Biman flight (BG-202) reached Sylhet airport at 9:00am from London.

They were taken in five buses from the airport amid tight security to institutional quarantine at different hotels for seven days after a primary health check-up following health guidelines of Health Ministry.

BM Ashraf Ullah Taher, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), confirmed the news.