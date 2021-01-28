Coronavirus: let’s build a better society in memory of the 100,000 people who have died

This week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the terrible news that the number of people in the UK who have died from Coronavirus has exceeded 100,000.

He pledged that when we have “come through this crisis we will come together as a nation to remember everyone we lost and to honour the selfless heroism of all those on the front line who gave their lives to save others.”

The Muslim Professionals Forum called the 100,000 deaths a “grim milestone”. The UK has the highest death rate in Europe – and it remains very high. One hundred thousand people have died, but those whom they have left behind are suffering too, as they mourn their grandparent, parent, relative or friend who has been taken away by this deadly virus.

The pandemic has exposed underlying inequalities in the nation. Use of food banks is increasing; digital poverty has come to light as schools remain closed; and public support for keeping the “temporary” £20 uplift on Universal Credit show how low the benefit was beforehand.

The MPF believes that a fitting act of remembrance for those who have died would be for the Government to: ●increase the pay of our heroic NHS workers and increase the number of jobs in the NHS;

to eliminate digital poverty by establishing a National Broadband Service and providing laptops to all school pupils who need them;

and to alleviate poverty by removing the benefit cap and restrictions on housing benefit, and by investing in welfare benefits to increase the spending power of the poor and newly jobless.

These moves would help address some of the inequality in UK society.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“People from the Black and Ethnic Minority (BAME) community feature high in the Coronavirus statistics: we are disproportionately more likely to become infected and to die; and we are more likely to be on the front line, risking our lives to help others.*

“We mourn each and every death from our diverse communities. We pray for all those whose lives have been cut short and we send our condolences to every bereaved and grieving family.

“As the virus continues to take lives, we urge everyone to follow the lockdown guidelines. Stay home; observe social distancing; wear a mask – and encourage everyone to have a vaccination when they are invited.”