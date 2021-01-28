Covid-19: Bangladesh 15 more die, 509 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 8,087.

Another 509 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 533,953.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 204 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,830 samples.

Health authorities reported another 611 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 478,546.

Of the total sample tests, 3.43 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 14.77 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 89.62 percent patients have recovered, while 1.51 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.